Union Minister Anurag Thakur Releases Centre's Calendar For 2023

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday released the official calendar of the Union government for 2023, saying it would not just showcase the Narendra Modi dispensation's achievements and its future commitments but also serve as "a reminder of our duties".

The calendar with the theme ‘Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp', to be made available across all government offices and panchayati raj institutions in the country, has “an impressive collection” of 12 images for each of 12 months depicting “a dynamically growing India”, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said in his address after unveiling the 'Government of India calendar 2023' at an event here.

While the collection of 12 select images in the calendar presents a glimpse into the “strenuous efforts” made by the government towards public welfare, they also reflect the prime minister's belief in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', he added.

The Centre's official calendar has been published, both in digital and physical format, after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country in 2020.

"This edition of the calendar will showcase both the achievements of the government so far and the commitment for the future, hence its theme is ‘Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp'. The calendar is a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's belief in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” Thakur said.

This edition of the calendar is not just a collection of images or a document to see dates but it is also a medium to remind the achievements made in the past and take pride in them as well as the commitments made for the future, he said.

"When we see this calendar hanging on the walls, it will remind us of our duties,” he added.

Thakur said the calendar will be made available in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, and distributed across all government offices, panchayati raj institutions, health centres, central government-run schools, offices of the block development officers and those of the districts magistrates across the country.

The calendars will also be available for purchase by public sector undertakings and autonomous institutions, he said.

"A total of 11 lakh copies will be printed and 2.5 lakh copies will be distributed in regional languages to the panchayats,” he added.

