Expert Team Will Decide On Vaccination For Children, Booster Dose: Health Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya said 75 members took part in the debate which lasted nearly 12 hours.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that the government will go by scientific advice to decide on vaccination for children and about giving "booster dose" against COVID-19.

"The expert team will decide on vaccination for children and about booster dose. We will go by the scientific advice," the minister said during his reply to the marathon debate on the COVID-19 situation in the Lok Sabha.

Several members had sought clarity from the government over booster dose against COVID-19. They had also asked about vaccination for children.

Members had also talked about the impact of the pandemic on children's education and the "digital divide" that was adversely impacting children from economically poor families.

The debate concluded past midnight on Thursday and the minister gave his reply today.