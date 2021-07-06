Cabinet Calling? Chirag Paswan's Uncle, Shopping For Kurta, Said This

Pashupati Paras was seen shopping for a new kurta on Monday.

In the buzz and anticipation raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected cabinet expansion, Bihar leader Pashupati Paras's confidence was on full display as he was seen shopping for a new kurta on Monday.

Asked by reporters whether he was preparing for an oath ceremony after receiving "The Call" inviting him to join the Cabinet, Mr Paras said: "Raaz ko raaz rehne do (Let secrets be)".

Mr Paras, who led a coup against his nephew Chirag Paswan and split the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founded by his brother Ram Vilas Paswan - Chirag's father - has hinted for some time that he has been assured a cabinet spot.

Last month, days after displacing Chirag Paswan as leader of the LJP, the 71-year-old leader had announced that he was set to join the union government. "When I take oath as a union minister, I will resign as leader of the parliamentary party", he had told reporters.

Pashupati Paras led a coup against his nephew Chirag Paswan and split the Lok Janshakti Party.

Ram Vilas Paswan, a Union Minister, died last October. Mr Paras expects to take that slot, instead of Chirag Paswan, who has alienated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP's key ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

On Monday, Mr Paras rivalled Chirag Paswan in marking Ram Vilas Paswan's first birth anniversary after his death.

"He was the entire nation's leader. He thought of every section, be it the poor or rich or any caste...He died before time. I am his younger brother, Lakshman," he said.

Asked whether he had received a call from Home Minister Amit Shah - a signal for his Cabinet invite - he said: "I don't know whether Amit Shah called. If he calls, I will talk to him."