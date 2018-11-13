Union Cabinet Condoles Ananth Kumar's Death

Ananth Kumar, the 59-year-old Bangalore south lawmaker, was suffering with cancer.

The Union Cabinet today condoled the death of union minister Ananth Kumar, saying under his "stewardship" the BJP expanded in Karnataka and eventually formed a government of its own.

The 59-year-old Bangalore South lawmaker died at a private hospital in Bengaluru yesterday after battling lung cancer for several months.

The special cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also observed a two-minute silence in the memory of Ananth Kumar.

The Cabinet noted that in his death, the nation has lost an experienced leader, an official statement said.

According to a resolution passed by the cabinet, from a student activist, Ananth Kumar became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It was under his stewardship that the party expanded in the state of Karnataka and eventually formed the government of its own," the resolution said.

The Cabinet also placed on record its appreciation of Ananth Kumar's services to the nation in different capacities and described his death as a loss of an experienced leader.