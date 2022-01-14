Parliament's Budget Session Begins January 31, Union Budget On February 1

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The Budget Session of parliament will begin on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses, and conclude on April 8.

The first part of the session would conclude on February 11.

After a month-long recess, the second part of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8.

"The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session - 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, January 31, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, April 8. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, March 14 to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the 'Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports," a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.

There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi.

"The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1 at 11.00 am," the letter said.

The Budget Session is taking place amid a recent spike in Covid cases which has seen daily infections cross the 2 lakh-mark in the last two days.

More than 400 Parliament staff members have tested positive for Covid in the first week of the month, according to news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inspected the Parliament House Complex (PHC) to take stock of the health safety-related measures and other preparations.

Mr Birla directed officials to take special care of MPs above the age of sixty years and attend to their requirements in a proactive manner.

"We have made arrangements for testing and vaccination in the Parliament complex. It is true that a large number of officials in the Parliament have tested COVID positive. All the officials are fine. They are being monitored and taken care of by the doctors," he said.

"I hope that all of our officials remain safe amid this situation of the spread of infection and also our members can discharge their duties properly. The Parliament is making all the arrangements," he said.

This morning, India witnessed a 6.7 per cent jump in new Covid cases as it added 2.64 lakh new infections over the last 24 hours, the highest in 239 days. Deaths from Covid rose by 315, with total fatalities now at 485,350, the Health Ministry said.

With inputs from agencies