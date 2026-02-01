What Are SHE Marts? Budget 2026 Push To Boost Women-Led Enterprises

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday revealed key measures to support women entrepreneurs, especially in rural India. In her 2026 Union Budget speech, the Finance Minister outlined steps to help women-led enterprises scale up.

“Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihoods to being owners of enterprises,” Sitharaman said. “Self-Help Entrepreneurs (SHE) will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster-level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments.”

Check live updates

What Are ‘SHE Marts'?

Under the Budget proposal, Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within cluster-level federations. The initiative is aimed at creating stronger market access for rural women-led enterprises and giving local products a more visible space.

The scheme is also intended to help women business owners reach larger markets, build their brands and create steadier sources of income, while strengthening local institutions such as self-help groups.

The focus is on enabling women-led enterprises to take the next step in scale and sustainability.

What Is Lakhpati Didi Programme?

Run by the Ministry of Rural Development, the Lakhpati Didi programme seeks to support rural women by helping members of self-help groups start small businesses and earn a steady income of at least Rs 1 lakh a year. The programme aims to help them become financially independent.

Under the initiative, women are trained in skills such as plumbing, making LED bulbs and using and repairing drones.

As per the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 29, women have played a significant role in driving India's economic growth. The Survey noted that raising women's workforce participation to around 55% by 2050 could be key to sustaining a strong annual GDP growth path.