How Long Was Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026 Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, delivering an 85-minute-long speech from 11 am to 12:25 pm. The annual finance bill was formally tabled in Parliament immediately after her address.

In her presentation, Sitharaman outlined three main priorities: accelerating economic growth, building people's capacities, and ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities. She detailed proposals spanning taxation, social welfare, infrastructure, and emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence.

While most of the speeches have ranged between 90 and 120 minutes, her longest was in 2020, lasting 2 hours and 42 minutes. The 2025 Budget speech ran for 1 hour 14 minutes, and in 2019, she spoke for 2 hours 17 minutes. Her shortest Budget speech was in 2024, lasting exactly one hour.

Budget 2026

Some of the major announcements were: