Union Budget 2026: Centre's Focus On Divyangjan, Artificial Limbs Production

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speech 2026, proposed supporting the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to scale up production of assistive devices. She also called for greater investment in artificial intelligence, research, and development.

Pointing out the government's vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' towards a ‘Viksit Bharat', Sitharaman said this required targeted efforts for “empowering Divyangjan through access to livelihood opportunities, training, and high-quality assistive devices,” alongside initiatives to enhance farmer incomes through productivity and entrepreneurship.

Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana

The Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana aims to promote artificial limb manufacturing with AI interventions. Under the scheme, differently-abled individuals will have access to customised products and services, while receiving industry-relevant training tailored to the specific needs of each Divyang group. This initiative is designed to create dignified livelihood opportunities for Divyangjan across the country.

Divyang Sahara Yojana

The Divyang Sahara Yojana will support ALIMCO in increasing the production of assistive devices, while also investing in AI integration and research and development. The scheme seeks to strengthen PM Divyasha Kendras and establish Assistive Technology Marts, modern retail-style centres that provide easy access to assistive devices for the differently-abled.