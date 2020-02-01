Budget 2020 Live Updates: In Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget, Plans Likely To Fight Price Rise, Boost Consumer Demand

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget today, amid a slowdown in the economy. The government has been firefighting runaway price rise and turmoil in the finance and manufacturing sector. Today's Union Budget is a third within a period of one year. Ms Sitharaman is likely to announce more spending on infrastructure and even a cut in income tax to boost demand. Analysts have warned against a major consumption slowdown in the rural economy, for which the government needs to do something to kick-start demand. The stock markets will be open for a special trading session today. The Union Budget also comes at a time when the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate has been spiralling downwards in the last five quarters. It slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter - the weakest pace since 2013. The government has revised the GDP growth rate to 6.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent for fiscal 2019.
Here are the live updates on Union Budget 2020:
Last month, the statistics office said investment growth was expected to fall to just 1 per cent in the current financial year from 10 per cent the previous year. Private consumption growth might slip to 5.8 per cent from 8.1 per cent. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to the Finance Ministry, said the government could push economic reforms to boost growth. The government should rationalise food subsidies to create additional fiscal space, push exports and adopt "counter-cyclical fiscal policy" to boost the sluggish demand and consumer sentiments, he said.
India is facing its worst economic slowdown in a decade. The government estimates economic growth this year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5 per cent, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her second full-year annual budget to parliament, could defer the earlier target of cutting the deficit to 3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in fiscal 2021 by at least two years, government sources told news agency Reuters.