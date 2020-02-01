Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman's Junior, Prays At Home Before Budget

Budget Session 2020: Anurag Thakur is seen praying before an idol of Hanuman at his home

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, was seen praying at his home hours before the Union Budget announcement.

In a rust jacket and white kurta, the Minister is seen praying before an idol of Hanuman at his home.

"The Modi government believes in ''sabka sath, sabka vikas (Development for all)''. We received suggestions from across the country. The government has made efforts to ensure that this Budget will be good for all, good for the people and the country," Mr Thakur told news agency ANI.

On Friday, the office of the minister of state for Finance had tweeted an image of a rare book among the oldest books in the Budget Press library - a compilation of Budget speeches of Union Finance Ministers, comprising two volumes.

"On the eve of Budget 2020, we're sharing..among the oldest books in the Budget Press Library; it narrates India's economic transition since 1947. The Budget Speech is perhaps the most guarded of all speeches, undergoing multiple drafts till its made public!" Mr Thakur's office tweeted.

A key member of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Team Budget, Anurag Thakur has been in the spotlight recently over a Delhi campaign rally in which he was seen egging on a crowd to chant "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa***n ko (shoot the traiters)".

Mr Thakur's video was investigated by the Election Commission, which banned him from campaigning in Delhi for three days.

The "goli maaro..." chants became even more controversial after a teen shooter fired at protesters against the citizenship law CAA at Jamia Millia university. The university's alumni association blamed Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders for making incendiary remarks that they say incited the shooter.

(With inputs from ANI)