In Budget Speech, Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Creation Of 'Gandhipedia'

2019 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the creation of a "Gandhipedia", which she said would help propagate positive Gandhian values, during presentation of the Union Budget 2019 in parliament. 2019 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The name, a likely reference to Wikipedia - a free online encyclopedia created and edited by users all around the world - suggests the government's "Gandhipedia" will be something similar.

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian also referenced Mahatma Gandhi when he presented the Economic Survey of India yesterday.

#EcoSurvey2019 is inspired by Gandhiji's Talisman: "...Recall the face of the poorest man [woman], and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her]," Mr Subramanian tweeted.

Ms Sitharaman, who served as the defence minister in the first government led by PM Modi, presents her first budget at a time when India has lost its top spot as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India's GDP or gross domestic product growth slipped to 5.8 per cent in the March quarter - the slowest pace in 20 quarters. A primary focus in the Budget is widely expected to be on ways to boost economic growth.

"It is now the sixth largest economy. Five years ago it was 11th," the finance Minister said, adding that India will become a $3 trillion economy this year.

