'Will Never Forgive Pragya Thakur For Insulting Bapu': PM On Godse Remark

Election 2019: PM Modi had earlier defended Pragya Thakur's candidature.

In the huge controversy over BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's comment glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt (patriot)", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in an interview with TV channel News24: "I will never be able to forgive Sadhvi Pragya for insulting Bapu."



On Thursday, Pragya Thakur had said: "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a fitting reply in the election."



Pragya Thakur, contesting the election from Bhopal, had been earlier received strong endorsement from PM Modi against opposition attacks for fielding the Malegaon blast accused as a candidate. Her candidature was "a symbolic answer to all those who falsely labelled the rich Hindu civilization as terrorist", he had said last month.

Pragya Thakur is in the eye of a raging controversy over her statements on Nathuram Godse.

Despite her party disowning the comment, Pragya Thakur remained defiant and stopped short of an apology twice. "The party's line is my line," she said at first. Then she said the comment was her personal view and expressed regret for hurting sentiment.



She finally apologised on Twitter late last night. "I apologise to the people of the country for my statements on Nathuram Godse. My statement was absolutely wrong. I have huge respect for the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi," she tweeted in Hindi.



Just two days before the final round of voting for the national election, the BJP has been hit by a rash of comments from its leaders in favour of Godse. Pragya Thakur, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde and lawmaker Nalin Kumar Kateel have been asked for an explanation within 10 days, BJP president Amit Shah said in a series of tweets.



Nalin Kumar Kateel compared Godse with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who has been a chief target of the ruling party in the national election campaign nearly 30 years after his assassination. Another Karnataka parliamentarian, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde, tweeted that "seven decades later, the condemned were being heard".



Both the tweets have vanished from their Twitter timelines. Anant Kumar Hegde put out a message claiming his account had been breached.

