'Unforgettable Period Totally Opposite To...': PM On Emergency Anniversary

PM Modi's party also tweeted a series of visuals highlighting alleged atrocities during the period.

Marking the 48th anniversary of The Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his senior party and cabinet colleagues today paid homage to those who resisted the "dark days of emergency".

The PM said the 21-month period remains an "unforgettable period" in our history, which was "totally opposite" to Constitutional values.

"I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," the PM, who himself has been accused by several Opposition parties of imposing an "undeclared emergency", tweeted.

PM Modi's party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, also tweeted a poster with Indira Gandhi's face along with the words "the darkest chapter of Indian democracy".

"1975 Emergency: A horrible saga of trampling the Temple of Democracy!" the party tweeted along with the visual.

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted a five-minute video with the hashtag #DarkDaysOfEmergency, which narrates the events leading to The Emergency, and alleged brutalities by the Congress government during the period. "Freedom of press was choked, and the judiciary's arms cut off," it said. The video features archival clips from that time, with a passionate narration, slickly edited with provocative text.

"Torture, imprisonment, murder, stifling the voice of free press - 25th June 1975 symbolises all that and more. Lest you forget, what the Emergency imposed on India and Indians entailed; do watch this video & see what the Congress party is capable of! #DarkDaysOfEmergency," the minister tweeted.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted a two-minute clip from PM's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' where he talks about the alleged atrocities committed against supporters of democracy.

"The emergency declared on June 25 1975 by an insecure & authoritarian ruler will always be remembered as a crushing blow to democracy & human rights. It also puts under spotlight, a particular family's & political outfit's arrogance & lust to cling to power," Mr Puri tweeted.

Several other ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, Nitin Gadkari, former minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among several others, condemned the "dark days for democracy".

भारतीय लोकतंत्र के इतिहास में आपातकाल को आज 48 साल बाद भी एक काले अध्याय के रूप में याद किया जाता है। रातों रात जिस तरह संविधान को ताक पर रखते हुए आपातकाल लगाया गया वह सत्ता के दुरुपयोग, मनमानी और तानाशाही का आज भी सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण है। #DarkDaysOfEmergency — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 25, 2023

The BJP's official handle tweeted a series of graphics and video clips highlighting various aspects of The Emergency.