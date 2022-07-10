'Traitors, Demons, Dictators': Telangana's KCR's Blistering Attack On BJP

"The judiciary has to save the country from these traitors, demons, and dictators," he said.

Intensifying his blistering attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today said that there is an "undeclared Emergency" in India. In a press address where he also showed a video clip of PM Modi's old speech on the falling rupee and a compilation of news clips apparently showing how raids were stopped on leaders after they joined the BJP, he said the "Narendra Modi Government should go and a non-BJP government should come".

"Thanks to Indira Gandhi, she was bold enough to declare an Emergency. It was a direct, declared Emergency. But today in India, there is an undeclared Emergency," he said.

KCR referred to the Supreme Court's strongly-worded observations on now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial Prophet comments and praised the two judges for their remarks.

"Justice Surya Kant and Justice Pardiwala, I am saluting you. Please keep the same spirit to save India. The judiciary has to save the country from these traitors, demons, and dictators," he said.

An old video clip of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi was played during the press conference where he is giving a fiery speech about the depreciating value of the rupee, blaming it on the then UPA government and demanding answers. "The rupee is now about to touch Rs 80. Why are you not answering us? We are asking the same questions," he jibed.

In another clip, a compilation of news broadcasts edited together to quirky music showed various leaders joining the BJP. Terming the BJP "washing powder Nirma", KCR alleged that raids were stopped on leaders after they joined BJP. The video clip featured Eatala Rajender, Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Hemant Biswa Sharma, and Mukul Roy, among others.

On the recent dramatic political developments in Maharashtra, the Telangana Chief Minister asked if the BJP is a "manufacturer of Eknath Shindes". Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde was recently sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister with support from the BJP, leaving the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the party in a minority and fighting to claim ownership. "What's the reason for this arrogance that they can topple governments?" he asked, and took a shot at the new government saying it "gifted" the people a 20 per cent power tariff hike yesterday.

Training his guns at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he mocked the BJP leader saying his state's per capita income is one-fourth of Telangana and yet he comes to the state to give advice.

He further said that PM Modi is the "weakest PM" that India has ever had. From regular hikes in fuel prices to rising unemployment, "multiple scams, and hate crimes", he said the PM is answerable.

He also took a dig at the "double engine government" pitch of PM Modi and his party.

"Thanks to Mr Narendra Modi, we accept your proposal for a double engine sarkar. The people of India should decide which double engine should come - BJP or non-BJP. The facts and figures very clearly say that India requires a non-BJP double-engine government," he said.