Unemployment Rate Registering Downward Trend In India: Minister

The rate of unemployment in India has been registering a downward trend for the last three years, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per the latest available annual PLFS reports, the estimated unemployment rate (UR) on usual status for persons of age 15 years and above was 4.8 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 4.1 per cent during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said in Lok Sabha.

This shows that "unemployment rate in the country has declining trend," he said in a written reply to the lower house.

In a separate reply, the Minister said that the participation of women in the workforce has been increasing.

"The estimated Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) on usual status for women of age 15 years and above in the country was 30 per cent, 32.5 per cent and 32.8 percent during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively, which shows an increasing trend," he said.

The data on Employment and Unemployment is collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) from 2017-18.

The survey period is from July to June of next year.

As per the extent of information received from the states/UTs, the number of job-seekers (employed/unemployed), who registered themselves in employment exchanges during the year 2022 was 39.97 lakh, he added.

