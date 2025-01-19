Why People In China Pay Rs 290 A Day To Pretend To Work

Amid a worsening unemployment crisis, China has seen the rise of an unusual trend where companies offer "pretend to work" services to help jobless individuals hide their situation from family and friends.

For a daily fee of around 30 yuan (Rs 290), these services provide office space, lunch, and even fake workstations, complete with computers and phones. Some providers go as far as offering "boss" packages, where clients can pose in a leather chair and take photos, South China Morning Post reported.

In Hebei province, one such service provides office access for 29.9 yuan (Rs 280) per day, enabling users to "work" from 10 am to 5 pm while enjoying lunch.

Unemployment is a growing problem in China, especially among young people. China's unemployment rate reached 5.1 per cent in December 2024, up from 5 per cent in November, marking the highest level in three months. For locally registered residents, the jobless rate rose slightly to 5.3 per cent. Among non-local residents, it was 4.6 per cent, while non-local agricultural workers had a slightly lower rate at 4.5 per cent, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The pressure to maintain appearances has pushed many individuals to adopt creative strategies. A former e-commerce worker from Hangzhou, spent his days in a coffee shop applying for jobs but told his family he was still employed. "I didn't want to make them worry," he said.

A 29-year-old former semiconductor worker kept his layoff a secret from his girlfriend. He used his severance pay to prepare for civil service exams at a library, acting as if he were still working.

While the "pretend to work" services are gaining attention, experts say it's not a healthy way to cope. They have attributed the phenomenon to societal pressure to succeed and the stigma associated with unemployment.

Zhang Yong, a professor of social work at Wuhan University, said, "The sudden shock of losing a job can lead to depression."

He advised people to talk openly with their families, seek counseling, and stay realistic about their job prospects. "They need to take an honest look at their situation, understand the job market, be open with their families and build a healthier mindset about career choices," he added.