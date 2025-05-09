26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Sent To Tihar Jail Till June 6

A Delhi court on Friday sent 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to Tihar Jail till June 6.

The court remanded Rana to judicial custody after he was produced before special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge Chander Jit Singh a day before his custody with the NIA concluded.

He was remanded to the judicial custody on the agency's plea.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On April 11, the court sent him to NIA custody for 18 days.

On April 28, the court extended by 12 more days Rana's NIA custody after the agency told the court that Rana could spill the beans on the ongoing and future terror plans of the outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Saeed for India.

The agency said it was interrogating Rana in a "measured" manner, considering his health as opposed to his claims of being questioned 20 hours a day.

The NIA had sought his custody, claiming non-cooperation the part of Rana.

On April 30, the court allowed the agency to collect Rana's voice and handwriting samples.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)