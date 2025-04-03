Frustrated By Job Rejections, Bengaluru Man Posts His Own 'Obituary' On LinkedIn

After three years of unemployment and repeated rejection from recruiters, a Bengaluru man took a drastic step to express his frustration-posting his own "obituary" on LinkedIn.

Prashanth Haridas, disheartened by the job market, shared a post lamenting his struggles and the constant ghosting by industry professionals. In a bold move, he included a photo of himself with the words "Rest in Peace" written above it.

"Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me. Thank you for making me spend money on self-grooming so you can ghost me. Apologies for my posts and ranting. I know with this post, no one will hire me, no matter how good I am or the recommendations I've received," he wrote.

However, he later clarified that the post symbolized the death of his job-hunting efforts- not a desire to harm himself.

"I'm not going to kill myself. I have many things to do, cuisines to taste, and places to visit. I'm just dead inside from trying to find a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for nearly three years and feeling isolated is very hard," he explained.

His post quickly went viral, sparking concern and support from LinkedIn users. Many offered words of encouragement, job leads, and networking opportunities.

"I hear you, and I can only imagine how tough this journey has been. Job searching can be incredibly isolating, but your efforts are not in vain. Stay persistent-the right opportunity will come your way," one user commented.

Another sympathized, saying, "The pandemic isolated us all, and the job market isn't what it used to be. Keep your head up. Don't give up. Happy to share my network and experience if it can help you. This too shall pass."

Many users highlighted how his post reflected the harsh reality of today's job market, even for highly qualified professionals.