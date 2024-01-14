'Understand Your Pain, Will Bring Peace': Rahul Gandhi In Manipur

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal on Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from in Manipur with a promise to bring peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit state. The violence that broke out in May last year has claimed more than 180 lives and left thousands homeless.

Addressing a public meeting in Thoubal, south of the state capital Imphal, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying perhaps for the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, Manipur was not a part of India.

"Lakhs of people faced losses, but the Prime Minister has not come here to wipe your tears, hold your hand or embrace you. Maybe for Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS, Manipur is not a part of India. Your pain is not their pain," Mr Gandhi said.

"We understand the pain the people of Manipur have been through; we understand the hurt, the sadness. We will bring back harmony, peace, and affection for which this state was known," he said.

The yatra will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, 337 assembly segments, and 110 districts. It will end in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Prime Minister, saying he came to the northeastern state only to seek votes and not to share the grief when the people of the state are in pain.

"Modi has time to drive by the sea, take a dip in the sea but has not come to Manipur. Modi keeps chanting 'Ram, Ram', but he should not do it to seek votes. The BJP mixes religion and politics, and incites people," he said at the launch of the yatra.

"The BJP has 'Ram' on its lips but carries a knife by their side. They should not have such an approach towards people," the Congress chief said.

Mr Kharge said the Congress stood for social justice, secularism, and equity. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being undertaken to save the Constitution and democracy, and fight fascist forces, he said.

Earlier, Mr Kharge unveiled the bus on which Mr Gandhi and other Congress leaders will travel from Manipur to Mumbai as part of the yatra.