"Top Court Probe, Public Pressure": Rahul Gandhi As Biren Singh Quits

Congress's Rahul Gandhi posted a sharp comment on X today as the BJP Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, stepped down from the top post two years after ethnic violence was unleashed in Manipur.

"The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning," read Mr Gandhi's post.

"For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur.

Mr Singh resigned today to quell dissidence in the state BJP against his leadership as his government faces the possibility of a Congress no-confidence motion and floor test. The Chief Minister handed his resignation to the Governor this evening.

But matters escalated as a person from the Kuki community went to the Supreme Court alleging the Chief Minister had instigated the violence in the state.

His complaint was based on leaked audio tapes purportedly of the Chief Minister. A non-profit forensic laboratory, Truth Labs, has confirmed that 93 per cent of the audio tapes matched Mr Singh's voice.

The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory on the leaked audio tapes.

One of the worst ethnic violence - involving the Kuki and Meitei communities -- had broken out in Manipur in May 2023. It had led to more than 200 deaths and left nearly 60,000 people homeless.

