Under-Construction UP Bridge, Being Built At Cost Of Rs 8 Crore, Collapses

A three-member team has been formed to investigate the incident (Representational)

A part of an 80-meter-long bridge being constructed on the Magai River by Setu Nigam collapsed after a beam of the bridge broke, district officials said on Monday. The District Magistrate said that the bridge being built by the Setu Nigam on the Magai River between Katharia and Firozpur at a cost of over Rs 8 crore.

A three-member team has been formed to investigate and give a report within three days.

As of now, there is no loss of life reported in the case.

"An 80-meter long bridge was being constructed on the Magai river at a cost of Rs 8 crore 15 lakh. Yesterday because of the breaking of the beam the bridge collapsed. A three-panel team has been formed to probe the matter and the investigation will be completed within three days. A letter will be sent to the Government against those responsible and stern action will be taken," Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate, Ballia said.

In a similar incident in the month of June, the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

A PIL was filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent inquiry into the collapse. The petitioner, Manibhushan Pratap Sengar, in his writ petition, sought an independent probe instead of a departmental inquiry and action against SP Singla Company, involved with the construction of the bridge.

Meanwhile earlier this August, 17 workers were killed after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)