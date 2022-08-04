Unattended Tiffin Box Found In North Delhi, Bomb Detection Squad Called

The bomb disposal squad said nothing suspicious was found in the box

A bomb squad was sent to check an unclaimed tiffin box in northwest Delhi today amid increased security in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The bomb squad found nothing suspicious inside the box, the police said.

The matter was reported from Rohini's Prashant Vihar. The National Security Guard was also called in.

Before the box was opened, the spot was sealed and the surrounding areas was cordoned off and evacuated.

The Delhi Police have been on high alert ahead of Independence Day in view of possible terror attacks. There has been information that the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba could be planning an attack in the national capital.