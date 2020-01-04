'Repeat Offenders': UN Envoy On Imran Khan's Dhaka Video Tweet For India

Syed Akbaruddin is India's permanent representative in the United Nations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been facing severe backlash after he shared a video last night to highlight what he called was an example of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, but he ended up deleting it because the clip turned out to be footage shot in 2013 in Bangladesh. Launching a scathing attack on Imran Khan for sharing the footage, top diplomat Syed Akbaruddin tweeted: "Repeat Offenders".

Mr Khan had shared the clip after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sought his help as reports emerged that hundreds of angry people have surrounded the iconic gurdwara in Nankana Sahib- - a town in Pakistan where Guru Nanak was born - and threw stones, with devotees inside.

"Indian Police's pogrom against Muslims," Pak PM then tweeted, tagging a seven-year-old video of police brutality from Bangladesh. He later deleted the post.

"Repeat Offenders..." Mr Akbaruddin, who is India's permanent representative in the United Nations, wrote on Twitter, with the hashtag "#oldhabitsdiehard". He also shared the clip again.

In the video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) - an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

In a statement, the government also condemned the violence at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community," the statement read.

Islamabad, in a midnight statement, said that the Sikh shrine was "undamaged".

Authorities in Punjab province have informed that there was a scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib on Friday between two Muslim group, said Pakistan's Foreign Office. The altercation reportedly happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall and the District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, it said.

"Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged," said the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

