Ukraine Evacuation: Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags Indian-Origin Man's Efforts

Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a photo of Akshay Kumar Dixit who is helping Indians in Ukraine.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday praised the efforts of an Indian-origin man and his friend in Solvakia who are helping Indian nationals get out of war-hit Ukraine. Mr Rijiju posted a photo of the man, Akshay Kumar Dixit, on microblogging platform Koo.

"Shri Akshay Kumar Dixit Ji Indian origin settled in Slovakia and his friend have been with me in extending all the help alongside the Indian Mission in the evacuation of our students coming from #Ukaraine," he said in the post.

Koo users thanked the "good Samaritans" for their help.

"Many thanks to Shri Akshaykumar ji on behalf of the Government of India and the people of India," said Deepak Gandhi.

Mr Rijiju earlier posted a video about India government's ongoing effort to evacuate citizens from Ukraine under "very challenging situation".

Mr Dixit is among several Indian nationals who have been helping their countrymen in the hour of crisis. One such story emerged from Moldova, where a group of students helped those from Jammu and Kashmir reach Romania, and finally to India.

Of the 20,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

"There were around 20,000 students/citizens who were stranded in Ukraine. Of them, 4,000 were brought back to India before February 24. Additional 2,000 students were brought back to India till Tuesday and efforts are on to evacuate the remaining Indians stuck there," he told reporters in Pune.

With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries like Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, said on Wednesday that it was because of India's rising power that his government was able to evacuate citizens from Ukraine. He also said India would not spare any effort to bring home citizens from Ukraine.

He has held four meetings in three days over the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

The central government has initiated "Operation Ganga" to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.