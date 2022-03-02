'Because Of India's Rising Power': PM Modi On Citizens' Ukraine Evacuation

PM Modi made the remarks at a public rally in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh election, said today it was because of India's rising power that his government was able to evacuate citizens from Ukraine. He also said India would not spare any effort to bring home citizens from Ukraine.

"It's because of India's rising power that we are able to evacuate citizens from Ukraine," PM Modi said at a public rally in Sonbhadra in UP, according to news agency PTI.

He also hit out at the opposition, especially the Congress, as he said, "Those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can't make the country strong."

In the middle of aggressive campaigning for state elections, the Ukraine crisis and the plight of Indian students stranded there has spurred opposition attacks on the government.

PM Modi has held four meetings in three days over the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.