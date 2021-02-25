UK Court Judgement In Nirav Modi Case 'Significant Achievement', Says CBI

Jeweller Nirav Modi is wanted for fraud and money laundering in the PNB loan scam. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today termed the judgement of a UK court in the Nirav Modi's case as "significant" and said it should serve as a reminder to all fugitives, who have indulged in large value frauds, that they cannot escape the law merely by changing their countries of residence.

In a statement, the CBI said the court order vindicated the painstaking probe carried out by the agency especially since Nirav Modi had raised various issues on admissibility of evidence, fairness of investigation, trial, prison conditions, availability of health facilities in India and extraneous consideration, with a view to divert attention from his own acts.

Earlier, the Westminster Magistrates'' Court in London accepted the contention of the Indian government to extradite Modi saying that the evidence against him "is prima facie sufficient to order his extradition to India to face the charges".

The court also upheld the assurances of India and rejected the submissions of defence regarding human rights violations, fair trial and prison conditions and decided to send Nirav Modi's case to the Secretary of the State, UK for final decision.

The "judgement is a significant achievement in the context of CBI's efforts to curb corruption and is a reminder that fugitives, who have eluded the process of law after commission of large value frauds, cannot consider themselves above the process merely because they have changed jurisdictions", the CBI said.