2 Killed, 36 Injured As Bus Overturns In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Two labourers were killed and 36 others injured when their bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 3.50 am, police official Pradeep Singh Rajput said.

The labourers, hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and hired by a contractor, were on their way to Ahmedabad, the official said.

A 24-year-old labourer died on the spot, while another 26-year-old victim died due to his injuries in hospital, the official said.

The injured labourers were admitted in different hospitals, he said.

"We have registered a case and further investigation is on," Mr Rajput said.