Ugadi 2022: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Celebrations

Ugadi 2022: Floral decorations, traditional rituals and delicious food mark the celebrations.

Ugadi is the first day of the new year in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The day is also known as Yugadi. It marks the new year, according to the traditional calendars followed by the people of these states.

Floral decorations, traditional rituals and delicious food mark the celebrations. There's a lot to know about this festival. Being an important festival in south India, it has a special place in the cultural heritage of the country.

When is Ugadi celebrated?

The first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar's month of Chaitra is celebrated as Ugadi. Usually, it falls in the month of April. This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2.

Why is Ugadi significant?

Yuga means the period, and adi means the start of something. Like every New Year's Day, Ugadi marks new beginnings in the lives of people who celebrate it. The day is observed to celebrate the joys of the upcoming year.

What's the history of Ugadi?

Lord Brahma is said to have begun the creation of the universe on Ugadi, according to Hindu mythology. The first day of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day celebration honouring Goddess Durga's nine forms, is commemorated as Ugadi to mark the beginning of Lord Brahma's creation. Bhaskaracharya, an Indian mathematician, established Ugadi as the start of a new year, month, and day in the 12th century.

How is Ugadi celebrated?

The celebration of Ugadi requires elaborate preparations. People start preparations a week before the festival. They clean their homes and buy new clothes to mark new beginnings. Houses are decorated with mango leaves and flowers. Rangolis are also an important part of the festival. Rituals like oil bathing and worshipping the gods are all part of Ugadi.