'Will Not Change My Stand': Udhayanidhi Stalin On His 'Sanatana' Remark

Udhayanidhi Stalin said he we just talking about his ideology amid row over Sanatana Dharma.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday yet again defended his remark on Sanatan Dharma that sparked a nation-wide row. There was nothing wrong in his comment made in September in a conference here and he would legally face the issue, he said.

Udhayanidhi told reporters: "There was nothing wrong in what I had spoken. We will face the matter legally. I will not change my stand. I have only talked about my ideology." He reiterated his stand while answering a question on an observation of the Madras High Court.

In a related petition, the court had observed that it was dereliction of duty on the part of police as they did not act against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekarbabu who had participated in a 'Sanatan Dharma eradication' conference here on September 2.

Justice G Jayachandran made the observation dismissing a petition that sought a direction to police to accord permission to conduct a "Conference for eradicating Dravidian ideology and coordinating Tamils." The petition was filed by a city resident, Magesh Karthikeyan.

Udhayanidhi, citing iconic leaders, Dr B R Ambedkar and Periyar E V Ramasamy, said his remark on Sanatan Dharma was not something that was not spoken before by such leaders.

He spoke to reporters here after visiting Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan here as part of the DMK's signature campaign against NEET. Thirumavalavan said his party fully supported the ruling party's campaign.

Separately, a petition, alleging Udhayanidhi played a 'fraud on the Constitution' by way of his remark on Sanatan Dharma has also been filed before the Madras High Court. It was claimed that the minister violated his oath of office.

The quo warranto plea called upon him to spell out the authority under which he held on to his public office. The matter is before the court.

On September 2, Udhayanidhi alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and it should hence be eradicated. Son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, he had said his is the voice of the oppressed people and he is prepared to confront challenges, be it in a court of law or the people's court.

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi had said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

In his address at a meeting of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here, Udhayanidhi said Sanatan is against equality and social justice.

He had said the very name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he had alleged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)