Did Stalin Junior Buy Nivetha Pethuraj A Home In Dubai? Actor Clarifies

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj, known for her work in films like 'Tik Tik Tik', 'Sangathamizhan', and 'Oru Naal Koothu', refuted news about money being "lavishly spent" on her.

Recently, reports on social media claimed that Ms Pethuraj, a certified car racer, is the reason for the Formula 4 Night Street race in Chennai. She was linked with the Chennai race based on unverified news.

A YouTuber, Savukku Shankar, in a YouTube video, even claimed that Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin bought a house in Dubai for the actor.

On Tuesday, the actor clarified the allegation on X and wrote, "Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this would have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl's life. My family and I have been under extreme stress for a few days. Please think before spreading such false news."

She also wrote about her background and said she has worked in the industry with integrity.

"I come from a very dignified family. I have been financially independent and stable since the age of 16. My family still resides in Dubai. We've been in Dubai for over 20 years. Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer, director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money," Nivetha added.

Rubbishing recent news reports about her as false, she wrote, "I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact, I had no idea about the races being conducted in Chennai. I'm not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I'm finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want."

She said she won't file any legal complaint as she believes that there's still "some humanity left in journalism".

"I am not taking this up legally because I still believe there's some humanity left in journalism, that they won't continue to defame me like this. I request journalists to verify the information you receive before spoiling a family's reputation and not put our family through any more traumas. I'm very grateful to everyone who voiced out for me. May truth behold."

Nivetha Pethuraj was recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller 'Kaala'.

