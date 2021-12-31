Uddhav Thackeray's New Year's Message As Maharashtra Sees Covid Surge

New Year: Uddhav Thackeray advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. (File)

On New Year's Eve, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday extended his wishes for the coming new year 2022.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) on Friday, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mr Thackeray appealed to the people to avoid mass gatherings.

"We all should come together to build a prosperous and healthy nation. May this year bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," he said.

The Chief Minister further urged people to unite to build a healthy, prosperous and strong India.

"Let the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all of us, make a healthy resolution to achieve this," he added.

Mr Thackeray further advised all the people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that Mumbai has reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)