Uddhav Thackeray Relative's Assets Frozen, Sena Says 'Political Vendetta'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law found himself raided by the Enforcement Directorate with the agency freezing Rs 6.45 crore in his assets in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

The move came two weeks after Mr Thackeray's party Shiv Sena accused the Centre of selectively targeting opposition-ruled Bengal and Maharashtra, after the Income Tax Department conducted a series of raids of people linked to his son Aaditya Thackeray, a minister, and colleague Anil Parab.

"This is all political. Five years ago no one knew what the ED (Enforcement Directorate) was," veteran politician and Uddhav Thackeray's ally from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar said.

In a statement, the agency which probes financial crimes said it has issued a provisional order to "attach" 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited. Attaching a property means it cannot be transferred, converted or moved.

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Mr Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.