Sena's Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Raided By Income Tax Department

Aaditya Thackeray's close aide, Rahul Kanal, has been raided by Income Tax Department

The Income Tax department has conducted raids at the home of Shiv Sena office-bearer and Shirdi Trust member Rahul Kanal, who is considered close to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The raids come hours before a press conference by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

"Such attacks on Maharashtra have happened in the past and are happening now," read a statement from Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Central agencies have been misused in this manner in the past. It happened in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and now if elections are to be held in Maharashtra, it is happening here too. These central agencies have in a way become the propaganda machinery of the BJP itself, but we will not bow down. Maharashtra will not bow down," he added in the statement.