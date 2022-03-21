Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 4

The court also allowed Nawab Malik's application seeking a bed, mattress and chair in jail

A special court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik till April 4 and permitted him to use a bed, mattress and chair in jail.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The NCP leader was in ED's custody till March 7 and was later sent to judicial custody till March 21.

On Monday, Malik was produced before a special court, designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and Special Judge RN Rokade extended his judicial custody till April 4.

The court also allowed his application seeking a bed, mattress and chair in jail, but directed him to not misuse this permission.

Malik also filed an application seeking home cooked food considering his age and ill health.

His advocates Taraq Sayyed and Kushal Mor told the court Malik was passing blood in his urine and that both his legs were swollen.

The court, while calling for a report from the jail's chief medical officer, said the interim order passed on the last date allowing home cooked food for Malik shall continue till April 4.

