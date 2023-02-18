Uddhav Thackeray To Approach Supreme Court After Losing Sena Name

Uddhav Thackeray has lost control over the party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will approach the Supreme Court tomorrow challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena, sources have said.

In a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the poll panel yesterday cleared Eknath Shinde's claim on the party's name and bow-and-arrow symbol.

After losing control over the party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray, the former chief minister had yesterday said that he will move the top court against the EC order - which he termed as "murder of democracy" and a "theft".

He called his rival, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a "traitor who won't change". "They have stolen the Shiv Sena symbol. We will keep fighting and won't lose hope. For now, let Shinde be happy with his theft. Once a traitor, always a traitor," Mr Thackeray said.

Mr Thackeray has called a meeting of his party leaders and workers at his home 'Matoshree' today.

The Election Commission's decision comes nearly eight months after Mr Shinde, the current Chief Minister, revolted with over 40 Sena MLAs and wrested control of the party from Mr Thackeray's alliance government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission said Mr Shinde was supported by MLAs with 76 per cent of the party's winning votes in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The poll panel said the Uddhav Thackeray faction can keep the name "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" and the "flaming torch" symbol assigned last year.

Last month, the factions led by Mr Shinde and Mr Thackeray filed their written statements in support of their claims over the party's name and symbol with the poll body.

The Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on a request by Team Thackeray to disqualify 16 Sena MLAs among the ones who revolted against him last year.

"I had requested the Election Commission to wait as the hearing is going on in the Supreme Court. It is very unfortunate. In future, anyone can buy MLAs or MPs and become chief minister or Prime Minister," Mr Thackeray said.