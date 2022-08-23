Uddhav Thackeray Says Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance Intact In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, his party's coalition with the Congress and NCP, continues despite being dethroned in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of MVA partners at the state legislature complex here, Thackeray said his government successfully handled the coronavirus crisis.

The current challenge before his party and the MVA was nothing in comparison to that posed by the pandemic, he said.

Thackeray visited the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai for the first time on Tuesday since his resignation as chief minister on June 29 following Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

"We (MVA partners) met after a long time and felt good. We are still together. We will tell you (soon) what we are going to do," Thackeray said when asked if the three parties would contest the coming civic polls in Mumbai under the MVA umbrella.

The Congress has been vocal about contesting the polls independently. On the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court over various petitions filed by the respective Sena factions headed by him and chief minister Shinde, Thackeray said he had full faith in the judiciary.

