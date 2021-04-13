Only Essential Activities For 15 Days From Tomorrow In Maharashtra

Services that will be allowed are medical, banks, media, E-Commerce and fuel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced a 15-day ban on large gatherings in the state from tomorrow to break the chain of infections, stressing that cases were "exploding dangerously" and "the war has begun again", as he addressed people of the state on the unprecedented surge in Covid infections.

Mr Thackeray said from tomorrow, Section 144, which bans gathering of more than four people, would be in place across Maharashtra and only essential travel would be allowed. He also said from 7 am to 8 pm, only essential services would function.

"Unnecessary travel should be stopped. Non-emergency travel should be stopped," he said, adding that while he was not stopping public transport, trains and buses should be used only for essential travel.

"Last year on Gudi Padwa we had hoped for a corona-free festival this year… But now the war has begun again. And this time the cases are exploding dangerously," Mr Thackeray said.

Maharashtra had recorded 60,212 new cases and 281 COVID-19 deaths today, the Chief Minister said.

"This is scary."

Mr Thackeray requested the army's help in tackling oxygen and medicine shortage in the state.

"Now we have 1,200 MT production of oxygen and we are using it all for medical purposes. We are using it to the hilt. I told PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), looking at the condition, that in the coming days we will need Oxygen," he said.

"We are requesting the PM that instead of bringing oxygen by road, if we can take military's help and get it via air."

Mr Thackeray said while the state had postponed board exams, "we can't postpone the exam we are giving currently and we have to pass this with flying colours."