New Restrictions In Maharashtra From Tomorrow. See What's Allowed

No one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason, an official statement said (File)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus as the state has been reporting the highest number of Covid cases for weeks.

Prohibitory orders will be imposed across the state starting 8 pm tomorrow, an official order of the Maharashtra government said.

No one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason, it said, adding, all establishments and public places will remain shut for the next 15 days.

Essential services will be exempted from the restrictions and there will be no curbs on their movement, it said.

A decision will be taken on whether domestic helps, drivers and attendants can be included in the essential service category "depending on local conditions", the official order said.

The following will be considered a part of essential services during the 15-day restriction period in Maharashtra:

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with the dealers transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services

Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops

Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries

Cold storage and warehousing services

Public transport: airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses

Services related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries

Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities

All public services by local authorities

Reserve Bank of India (RBI and services designated by RBI as essential

All offices of SEBI-recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositiories, etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI

Transport of good

Agricultural activities

Water supply services

Export-Import services

Accredited media

E-commerce (only for supply of essential goods and services)

Petrol pumps

All cargo services

ATMs

Postal Services

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 60,212 cases of coronavirus - one of the highest single-day spikes in the country. The state has so far reported over 34 lakh cases with at least 58,245 deaths.