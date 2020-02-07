Uddhav Thackeray Evades Question On Vadhavan Container Port

Uddhav Thackeray avoided a question on the proposed multi-billion dollar Vadhavan port

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray avoided a question on the proposed multi-billion dollar Vadhavan port in Maharashtra's Palghar, which has been routinely opposed by fishermen and tribal communities in the region.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the Vadhavan port in her Budget speech in Parliament on February 1 and the Centre gave its approval for the project on Wednesday.

Mr Thackeray, when asked about the port project on Thursday, said, "Vadhavan port does not come under Kalyan Dombivali limits."

Mr Thackeray was in Kalyan-Dombivali on Thursday to chair a meeting with local officials on polluting industries in the region.

Narayan Patil, president of Vadhavan Bunder Virodhi Samiti, a group opposing the project, said his outfit is considering to file a petition in court against the Rs 65,000 crore port as it is opposed by a vast majority of the local population.