Maharashtra Crisis: Floor Test May Happen Soon, Say Sources

Both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight (File)

In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the Supreme Court gave them time till July 12 to file responses to the disqualification notices issued to them by Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal, and also turned down a plea by the Maharashtra government against holding a floor test in the meantime.

As both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight, sources say Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may ask the Maharashtra government to prove majority in the house sometime this week.

