Mumbai Next, Says Eknath Shinde, Sena Rebel Chief

Eknath Shinde said he has 50 MLAs with him

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde today declared that he will go to Mumbai and "take Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy forward" as he spoke to reporters outside a hotel in Guwahati where he and other rebels have been staying for a week.

"I have 50 people with me in Guwahati, they have come of their own accord and for Hindutva. We all will go to Mumbai soon," Mr Shinde told reporters.

Mr Shinde, reports suggest, may fly to Mumbai or Delhi to launch the next act of his rebellion - staking claim to power.

He met with top BJP leaders in Gujarat last week.

Yesterday, the rebels were given time till July 12 to respond to notices to disqualify them.

Mr Shinde reportedly consulted lawyers to discuss the possibility of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

Sources say Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority sometime this week.