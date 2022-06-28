Maharashtra Crisis: Floor Test May Happen Soon, Say Sources

Both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight (File)

In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the Supreme Court gave them time till July 12 to file responses to the disqualification notices issued to them by Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal, and also turned down a plea by the Maharashtra government against holding a floor test in the meantime.

As both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight, sources say Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may ask the Maharashtra government to prove majority in the house sometime this week.

Jun 28, 2022 11:07 (IST) Amid Special Hotel Arrangements, Rebel Sena Camp Extends Guwahati Stay

The area around the Guwahati hotel where Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde has been staying along with fellow rebel MLAs for the past week has started resembling his Maharashtra strongholds. Billboards with supportive slogans have cropped up around the hotel amid massive security arrangements by the Assam government. Read More

Jun 28, 2022 10:50 (IST) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a cabinet meeting at 2.30 pm

Jun 28, 2022 09:36 (IST) 15-20 Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Want To Come Back, Claims Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed 15 to 20 Shiv Sena MLAs who have joined the rebel camp are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati, where they are lodged in a hotel along with Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde whose rebellion has pushed the MVA government into a major crisis. Read More