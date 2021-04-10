Uddhav Thackeray Calls All-Party Meet To Discuss Covid Situation In Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting over coronavirus crisis. (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called an all-party meeting via video conference to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

The development comes a day after Maharashtra recorded 58,993 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7 am on Monday. Home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams are allowed.

Streets near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wore a deserted look due to weekend lockdown.

This morning, India set another record of daily Covid cases with 1,45,384 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the total case count to over 1.3 crore. The surge, much steeper than last year's first wave, has forced many states to impose tight curbs.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1 lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day.

The worrying surge in coronavirus cases is taking place amid a mass vaccination drive in the country. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.