'I'll Kill You': Uddhav Sena Rebel Threatens Journalists, Eknath Shinde Reacts

Barely days after ditching Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and joining the rival faction, MP Sanjay Dina Patil has pushed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde into damage-control mode with his objectionable remarks.

The row kicked off after the mercurial politician threatened journalists and darted insults and expletives at them. "Why are you poking your nose in my affairs? If you come again, I will kill you," Patil allegedly told journalists.

His outburst was triggered by questions about his daughter, Rajul Patil, who hasn't followed him into the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and has professed loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray, Sena UBT's chief.

Shinde sought to play down the controversy, saying he has asked the MP to express regret over the remark.

"Sanjay Dina Patil had no intention to insult the journalists....If anyone has been hurt by his words, he has expressed his willingness to express regret," Shinde said.

Also read: After MPs' Revolt, Uddhav Thackeray's Sena Could Lose Office In Parliament

"I have clearly told Sanjay Dina Patil that if you have made any untoward remarks, you should express regret," he added.

Shinde also attempted to explain why he lashed out at journalists, blaming personal attacks by the rival faction.

"Since 2022 (when Shinde split the Shiv Sena), you have all seen the kind of language being used in front of the media. References are made to family members, and people are asked to enter others' homes. Sanjay Dina Patil was disgusted by such language. He is neither against the media nor angry with journalists," Shinde said.

He also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut without naming him for using objectionable language against the six turncoats.

"Every morning, some people use language such as 'kill them', 'break them', and 'enter their homes and beat them' in front of the media. Such statements are not only against political culture but are also an insult to the media," he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said he would comment on the row after gathering more information.

"I was travelling and have no idea about the entire controversy. Let me first gather all the information," he told reporters, adding that it is wrong to threaten anyone.

Also read: Uddhav Sena Rebel's Daughter Signals Loyalty To Thackerays

Later, he and Shinde met to discuss the row.

Fadnavis reportedly expressed strong displeasure, sources said.

On Monday, after joining the Shinde faction, Patil told the media that when his father, Dina Patil (former Congress MLA), was attacked, they had killed five people, reported PTI.

He was reacting to Raut's call for "Operation Tudva" (bash up), following the defection of the six MPs into the Shinde Sena.

Congress Slams Patil

The Congress has criticised Sanjay Dina Patil.

"Sanjay Dina Patil's threat to the media and journalists is not right. We reject it. The question is that Sanjay Dina Patil never used to talk much before. But nowadays, I don't understand why he is talking so much," said MLA Vijay Wadettiwar.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs merged with the Eknath Shinde faction over a myriad of reasons, including Uddhav Thackeray's proximity to the Congress, his leadership style and a paucity of funds for development of their respective constituencies.