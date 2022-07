The curfew imposed in Udaipur after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal will be relaxed for 10 hours tomorrow, the district administration announced today. Internet services have also been restored in a few districts in Rajasthan.

Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi area on Tuesday to avenge an "insult to Islam".