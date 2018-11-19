Two Women Maoists Killed In Police Encounter In Maharashtra

The commandos were on an anti-Maoist operation in Nihalkay forest area since Sunday night, senior police official said.

All India | | Updated: November 19, 2018 14:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two Women Maoists Killed In Police Encounter In Maharashtra

After an half-an-hour battle bodies of two women maoists were found. (File)

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: 

Two women Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with police commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district today morning, a police official said.

The gun battle broke out between the ultras and C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, in Nihalkay forest area under Dhanora taluka around 8.30 am, Gadchiroli's Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit told PTI.

The commandos were on an anti-Maoist operation in the area since Sunday night, he said.

"The exchange of fire continued for about half-an-hour. Later, during a search, bodies of two armed women Naxals were found," Mr Pandit said.

The combing operation was on in the area, he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Women maoist killedcommandos kill MaoistGadchiroli Maharashtra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleMen's DayRBIElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProMirzapur Web SeriesWeight LossProteinFlipkart SaleKMP ExpresswayRealme U1

................................ Advertisement ................................