Two Women Maoists Killed In Police Encounter In Maharashtra

After an half-an-hour battle bodies of two women maoists were found. (File)

Two women Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with police commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district today morning, a police official said.

The gun battle broke out between the ultras and C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, in Nihalkay forest area under Dhanora taluka around 8.30 am, Gadchiroli's Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit told PTI.

The commandos were on an anti-Maoist operation in the area since Sunday night, he said.

"The exchange of fire continued for about half-an-hour. Later, during a search, bodies of two armed women Naxals were found," Mr Pandit said.

The combing operation was on in the area, he added.