Selfie Gone Wrong: Wild Elephant Tramples Labourer To Death In Maharashtra

Srikant Satre, 23, was taking a selfie with a wild elephant.

In another incident of a selfie gone wrong, a wild elephant attacked and trampled a labourer to death in Maharashtra. Srikant Ramchandra Satre and his two friends visited the Abapur forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Thursday morning to see a wild elephant. But little did they know the trio wouldn't come back together. While two of the men had a narrow escape, Shrikant was attacked and killed by the wild elephant. The incident happened during a selfie session in the forest area.

Srikant Satre, 23, had come from Navegaon with some of his friends for cable laying work in Gadchiroli district.

Two days ago, on Tuesday, information about a wild elephant coming out of the Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest area was received. It was said that the elephant was roaming in the Abapur forest of the Mutnur forest area. At the same time, Shrikant, 23, and his two friends were in the area for work. In between they decided to go elephant viewing.

The trio was enjoying themselves in the forest when Srikant decided to take a selfie with the elephant from a distance. Soon the elephant attacked and crushed him.

The two friends managed to save their lives and escape while Srikant had an unfortunate fate.