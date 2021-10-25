Two UP Congress Leaders Join Trinamool In Mamata Banerjee's Presence

UP Congress' Rajeshpati and Laliteshpati Tripathi with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Two senior Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh today joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in north Bengal's Siliguri, in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The two leaders, Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi, said they would carry on the fight to oust the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre, under the leadership of Ms Banerjee, the Trinamool supremo.

Rajeshpati Tripathi is an ex-Member of State Legislative Council (MLC) while Laliteshpati Tripathi is former UP Congress Vice President and an ex-Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). Rajeshpati and Laliteshpati Tripathi are the grandson and the great-grandson of former UP Chief Minister Kamalapati Tripathi, Trinamool sources said.

"The faith of people in the TMC is increasing. The joining of the two leaders testifies that we are now an all-India party which can give real fight to the BJP," Ms Banerjee said.

Alleging that the BJP is preventing Trinamool from organising political programmes in Goa, Ms Banerjee said she will be going to the western state in a few days.