Two-Time Congress MP From J&K, Madan Lal Sharma Dies At 68

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Madan Lal Sharma died at a private hospital in Katra on Wednesday morning.

The 68-year-old is survived by a wife, son, and two daughters.

He was first elected as MLA in 1983 and again in 1987 from Chhamb constituency on Congress mandate, a party spokesman said.

He became a minister in the NC-Congress coalition government in 1988. He was again elected from Akhnoor in 2002 and became a minister in the PDP-Congress government.

Madan Lal Sharma was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Jammu- Poonch seat in 2004 and 2009. However, he lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"His death is being widely mourned in political and social circles. The entire rank and file of the party has deeply mourned his death and prayed for peace to the departed soul", chief spokesperson, JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief G A Mir expressed sorrow over the death of the veteran leader, saying his death has created a great void in the party.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the death of Madan Lal Sharma.

"I am grieved over the passing away of Madan Lal Ji--a leader who had dedicated his whole life for the service of public welfare. As a minister also, he was accessible to the people especially to his electorate," Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari observed.