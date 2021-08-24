3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

Baramulla Encounter: The terrorists' identities and group affiliation are being ascertained, police said.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late on Monday night following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the terrorists opened fire.

Three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with security forces, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the dead were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, senior police officer of Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said the total number of terrorists killed in this year has crossed 100.

"Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia and people of #Kashmir have led to #neutralisation of more than 100 #terrorists in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division," Mr Kumar said in a tweet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)